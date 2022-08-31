Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 27,892 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,892 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after acquiring an additional 102,269 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,606,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,498,413,000 after buying an additional 43,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.07 on Wednesday, hitting $366.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.37 and a 200-day moving average of $363.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

