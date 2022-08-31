Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 332,305 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,305 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $62.26. 81,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,362,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.79. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.