Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 332,305 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,305 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $14,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.35.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.
In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
