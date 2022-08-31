Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 69,883 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,164 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 69,883 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.05.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LOW stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.62. The company had a trading volume of 36,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,669,253. The company has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.76. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Further Reading

