Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 82,347 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,347 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $8,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,980 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after purchasing an additional 214,617 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,402,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,162,000 after purchasing an additional 166,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.64. The stock had a trading volume of 18,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,211,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

