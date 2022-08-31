Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 94,585 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,585 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,423,132,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,204,553 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,006,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,514,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,696,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,533 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 623,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,511,576. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.60 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

