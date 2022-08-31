Mixin Price Down 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (XIN)

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. Over the last week, Mixin has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can now be purchased for approximately $188.30 or 0.00926182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a market capitalization of $112.81 million and $15,618.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,297.52 or 1.00053856 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001055 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

