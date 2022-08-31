MonaCoin Market Capitalization Hits $31.12 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $31.12 million and approximately $32,289.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002342 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.02 or 0.07815476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00268108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00748010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.00576607 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

