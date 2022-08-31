MonaCoin (MONA) Hits Market Cap of $31.12 Million

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 31st. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002342 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $31.12 million and $32,289.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,580.02 or 0.07815476 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027796 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00161998 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00268108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.22 or 0.00748010 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.57 or 0.00576607 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001077 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

