Monetary Management Group Inc. Buys 140 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,090 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises 1.4% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,922 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,868,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970,465. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen set a $185.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

