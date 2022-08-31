Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,285 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. NextEra Energy Partners comprises approximately 1.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEP. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group set a $90.00 target price on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,910. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.79. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $88.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $2.31. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.09 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 39.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.97) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.7625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

See Also

