Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Pfizer by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 60,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 41,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Invst LLC now owns 37,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 312,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,526,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,036,000 after acquiring an additional 286,558 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 767,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,473,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.60. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $255.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.