Monetary Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on REGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $585.67. 6,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,941. The company has a market cap of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.29. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.01 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $604.40 and its 200-day moving average is $636.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

