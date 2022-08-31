Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 70,849 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,221,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $523.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,028. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.95. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $231.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.68.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

