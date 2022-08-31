Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 350 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $85.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $167.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.42, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

