Monetary Management Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,238 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Comcast by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 835 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

Comcast stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 515,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,178,798. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The firm has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average of $42.78.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

