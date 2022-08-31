MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.35)-$(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.23). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.196-1.206 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.
MongoDB Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of MongoDB stock traded down $7.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.15. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $213.39 and a twelve month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
