Morpheus.Network Reaches Market Cap of $25.38 Million (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (MNW) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $25.38 million and $164,252.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Morpheus.Network

MNW is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto. The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus. Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network.

Morpheus.Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

