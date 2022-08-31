Motorola Solutions, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.79 (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Motorola Solutions has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Motorola Solutions has a payout ratio of 28.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to earn $10.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.5%.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $245.35. The stock had a trading volume of 960 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,901. Motorola Solutions has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.38. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,878,621.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 10,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $2,746,840.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,984,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 217,633 shares of company stock worth $54,580,396. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

