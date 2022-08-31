MovieBloc (MBL) Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

MovieBloc (MBL) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 31st. One MovieBloc coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. MovieBloc has a market cap of $56.94 million and $3.24 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,429,101,268 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc.

MovieBloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

