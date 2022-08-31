Mute (MUTE) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Mute (MUTE) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 30th. One Mute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001129 BTC on exchanges. Mute has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $183,258.00 worth of Mute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mute has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004902 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,409.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004900 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002506 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00135762 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00079872 BTC.

Mute Profile

Mute (MUTE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. Mute’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. Mute’s official Twitter account is @mute_io.

Buying and Selling Mute

According to CryptoCompare, “MUTE is the gas that powers the growth of the ecosystem via the DAO, funding proposals and benefitting directly through a 'buyback and make' initiative. Earn transaction fees by staking your L1 LP tokens. “

