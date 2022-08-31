MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. MyNeighborAlice has a market capitalization of $63.52 million and approximately $31.90 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MyNeighborAlice coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.08 or 0.00010220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MyNeighborAlice Coin Profile

MyNeighborAlice (CRYPTO:ALICE) is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,600,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice.

Buying and Selling MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyNeighborAlice should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyNeighborAlice using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

