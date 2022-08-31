Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.
Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ NSSC opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies
About Napco Security Technologies
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)
- Can Pinterest Rally On Support From Big Investor With Conviction?
- Chargepoint Rallies, Despite Weaker Earnings
- Is Cadence Close To A Cup-With-High-Handle Breakout?
- How the Pandemic Forced F5 to Flex its Software Side
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.