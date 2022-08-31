Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 15.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94 and a beta of 1.36. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $30.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Napco Security Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. B. Riley raised shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

About Napco Security Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 925,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after acquiring an additional 837,472 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 111.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,229,000 after purchasing an additional 288,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.