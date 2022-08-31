National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $11.80 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $12.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$143.71.

RY opened at C$123.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$131.32. The firm has a market cap of C$171.39 billion and a PE ratio of 10.76. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$118.24 and a twelve month high of C$149.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.61%.

In other news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. In related news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$126.27, for a total value of C$51,140.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$173,372.14. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$127.06, for a total transaction of C$518,149.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$746,222.21. Insiders sold 26,638 shares of company stock worth $3,325,347 over the last quarter.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

