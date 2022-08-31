National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NHI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.25.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

In other news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.93 per share, for a total transaction of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in National Health Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

