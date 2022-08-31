Navcoin Price Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $3.65 million and approximately $22,517.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0492 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000773 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000370 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00020409 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015244 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,320,772 coins. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

