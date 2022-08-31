Navient Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Navient has a payout ratio of 21.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Navient to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Shares of NAVI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. Navient has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $23.80.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $271.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Navient by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,749 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Navient by 849.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 110,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 99,076 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 9.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Navient to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

