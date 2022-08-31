Nb Global Corporate Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:NBI)

Nb Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
