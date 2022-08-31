NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $33.55

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $35.77, with a volume of 6733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

NEC Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.29.

About NEC

(Get Rating)

NEC Corporation operates as a provider of information and communication technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Public Solutions, Public Infrastructure, Enterprise, Network Services, and Global. It provides systems integration services comprising systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing and cloud services; and system equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.