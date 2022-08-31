Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Announces Dividend of $0.37

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3671 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Nedbank Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Nedbank Group stock opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. Nedbank Group has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup raised Nedbank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including savings deposits and investment accounts; home and personal loans, student loans, vehicle finance products, private wealth finance solutions, overdrafts, short term loans, and credit cards; and investment plans and services, financial, and estate planning services, and wills and trust services, as well as professional banking, wealth management, non-resident and embassy banking, insurance, stock broking, and foreign exchange services.

Featured Articles

