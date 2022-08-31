NerveNetwork Price Down 56.1% Over Last 7 Days (NVT)

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $3.73 million and approximately $142,556.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NerveNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NerveNetwork has traded down 56.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About NerveNetwork

NVT is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork. The official website for NerveNetwork is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

Buying and Selling NerveNetwork

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

