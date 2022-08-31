NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.40-$5.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.73 billion. NetApp also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.28-$1.38 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,166. NetApp has a twelve month low of $61.26 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on NTAP. Cowen dropped their target price on NetApp to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $138,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,915,338. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 5,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,375 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,633 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in NetApp by 41.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

