NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Trading Up 4.9%

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.75 and last traded at $91.22. 24,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,526,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NTES shares. HSBC dropped their price target on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.38.

NetEase Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79.

NetEase Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetEase

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 14.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Further Reading

