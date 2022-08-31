Netvrk Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $9.29 Million (NTVRK)

Netvrk (NTVRK) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Netvrk has a total market capitalization of $9.29 million and $566,058.00 worth of Netvrk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Netvrk has traded 38.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netvrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004972 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 85.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00440568 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001616 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002225 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00823507 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015669 BTC.
About Netvrk
Netvrk’s official Twitter account is @netvrk1.
