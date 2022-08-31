Neuberger Berman Group Llc Sells 3,502,002 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total value of 106,706,000.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Getty Images Stock Performance

GETY stock traded down 1.18 on Wednesday, hitting 20.25. 294,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,415. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of 8.08 and a 12-month high of 37.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GETY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

About Getty Images

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

