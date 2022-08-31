New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.76. New Jersey Resources has a fifty-two week low of $34.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 315,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

