New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

NYSE NJR opened at $44.71 on Monday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.57.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

