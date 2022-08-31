New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of New Relic worth $4,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in New Relic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in New Relic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in New Relic by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $63.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.36. New Relic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.66 and a 12 month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. Analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,380,928. 21.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on NEWR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, New Relic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

