News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,716,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,468 shares during the period. News comprises approximately 1.4% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of News worth $126,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWSA. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of News in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in News by 243.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in News during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in News in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 66,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,441,823. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. News Co. has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $25.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.30.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

In other News news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 82,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $1,536,384.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,642,733.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NWSA shares. StockNews.com downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet cut shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of News to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie cut News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

