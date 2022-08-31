NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.22 and last traded at $4.32. 29,340 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,873,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.68 and a quick ratio of 12.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 125.4% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,533,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after buying an additional 1,965,374 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 25.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

