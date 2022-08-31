Nexus Price Hits $0.0552 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (NXS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0552 or 0.00000273 BTC on major exchanges. Nexus has a market capitalization of $4.09 million and $29,390.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Nexus
NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,084,647 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Buying and Selling Nexus
Receive News & Updates for Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.