NFT Art Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $401,020.00 (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 31st. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $401,020.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.02 or 0.00431959 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002243 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.55 or 0.00821790 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015361 BTC.
About NFT Art Finance
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
NFT Art Finance Coin Trading
