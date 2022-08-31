Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) Price Down 51.5% Over Last 7 Days

Nimbus Governance Token (GNBU) traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 31st. In the last week, Nimbus Governance Token has traded 51.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nimbus Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges. Nimbus Governance Token has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $11,896.00 worth of Nimbus Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.19 or 0.00478910 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001615 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.63 or 0.00824628 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00015658 BTC.
About Nimbus Governance Token
Nimbus Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,250,693 coins. Nimbus Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @nmbplatform.
Nimbus Governance Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Nimbus Governance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimbus Governance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.