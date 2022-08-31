NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NMI from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on NMI to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $20.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. NMI has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.52 million. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 4.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 7.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 15.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

