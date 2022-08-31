Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Trading 5.2% Higher

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.08 and last traded at $5.07. 196,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,888,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.75 ($5.87) to €5.45 ($5.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.50 ($5.61) to €6.00 ($6.12) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0205 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 414,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242,267 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 186,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 521,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

