Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.24

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.24 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.46), with a volume of 15,893 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £189.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. Norcros’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.45%.

In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total value of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

