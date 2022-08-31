Norcros (LON:NXR) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $241.24

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.24 ($2.91) and traded as low as GBX 204 ($2.46). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 204 ($2.46), with a volume of 15,893 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Norcros Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £189.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 661.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 221.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.98.
Norcros Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Norcros
In related news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total value of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).
About Norcros
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.
