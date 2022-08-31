Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.13

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 90012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JWN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.35.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.22.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 24th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 63.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.