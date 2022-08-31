Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.53 billion-$15.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.77 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Nordstrom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.35.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.18. 77,488 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,754. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.22.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Nordstrom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Nordstrom news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $285,000. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

