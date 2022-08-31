Norinchukin Bank The Acquires 3,717 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 296,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 107,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.64.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

PEG opened at $65.22 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of -33.28, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $648,127.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at $28,960,980.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total value of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $648,127.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,960,980.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,474 shares of company stock worth $1,460,493. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.