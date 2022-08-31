Norinchukin Bank The Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,855 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $202.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 80.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.60. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADSK shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.20.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

