Norinchukin Bank The Cuts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Norinchukin Bank The reduced its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NUE. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Insider Activity at Nucor

Nucor Stock Down 3.1 %

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,175 shares of company stock valued at $6,616,198 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

